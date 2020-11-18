Menu
Deaconess Clara Lee Turner Patron
PATRON, Deaconess Clara Lee Turner, 97, of Chesterfield County, departed this life Friday, November 13, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Pearlene P. Gregory (Arthur) and Claudette P. Martin; five sons, Willie A. (Barbara), J. Jerome (Pam), John Jr. (VanNessa), Warren D. and Chris A.; two siblings, Zeldna Clarke and John Al Turner; three sisters-in-law, 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12 noon at the Patron Family Cemetery, 6421 Claypoint Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Reverend Leroy Mashore Jr. officiating. All attendees must wear a mask.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 18, 2020