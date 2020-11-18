KEETER, Franklin D. "Frank", 86, died November 12, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Lelia and Edward Keeter; and was predeceased by a brother Edward D. Keeter. Frank was a member of Waverly Congregational Christian Church and past member of the Rotary and Ruritan Clubs. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended Michigan State University. He operated and owned many businesses through the years, most notable were Keeter Bonding Service and Southside Grocery on Main Street in Waverly. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Dale Keeter; children, Sarah Keeter Parker (Alex), Franklin C. Keeter (Jessica) and David C. Keeter; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Waverly Congregational Christian Church, 143 Coppahaunk Ave., Waverly, Va. 23890, by Rev. Chuck Wilman on November 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waverly Congregational Christian Church. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.