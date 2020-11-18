Menu
HAMILTON, Mary Frances (Fran), 77, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leona and James White; sister, Martha O'Brien. Fran is survived by her four children, Darrell Fenton (Debbie), Jean Evans (Billy), Debbie Fenton (Joe), Carol Lent (Shannon); seven grandchildren, Amanda Evans (Steven), Katie Bright (Lucas), CJ Evans (Natalie), Brandon Evans, Jaclyn Fenton, Danielle Fenton (Dan) and Samantha Lent; three great-grandchildren, Arabella Bright, Olivia Evans and Natalie Jarrett. She was loved and will be missed greatly. There will be a celebration of her life Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
