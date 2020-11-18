DICKERSON, Jean H., 81, of Richmond, passed away on November 15, 2020, just days before her 82nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Dickerson; daughters, Pamela and Gretchen Dickerson; and brothers, Donald and Jr. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James Dickerson; son, Tim Dickerson (Gail); daughter, Angela Gales (Fray); sister, Patricia Fulcher (Bill); six grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Cameron (Anna), Justin (Jessica), Dylon (Holly) and Trey; three great-grandchildren Rilyen, Rhett and Noah; a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, "baby" Willy. Jean worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles and retired after many years of service. She was a very selfless, caring and giving person that adored her family. She will be missed by all who loved her dearly. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. the following Friday, November 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond, 2924 Brook Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.