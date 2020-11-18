MENNETTI, Paul G., 72, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. He was a 1966 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1972. Paul worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was an active member and elder of Hanover Avenue Christian Church and Seventh Street Christian Church, in Richmond, Va., and a volunteer for Special Olympics
. Paul was an avid sports fan and never missed an opportunity to support his Rams, Hokies and Hampden-Sydney Tigers. He was a son, a husband, a father and a Papa. Nothing brought him greater joy than coaching his kids and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John and Aline Mennetti; and his beloved daughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Mennetti; his children, Grayson Mennetti (Kirsten) and Farley Allen (Jeff); his grandchildren, Reed and Campbell Allen and Connor Mennetti; and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Special Olympics
of Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Richmond, Va. 23294 or Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.