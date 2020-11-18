Menu
Joyce Brooks Woolcott
WOOLCOTT, Mrs. Joyce Brooks, 88, of Suffolk, Virginia, passed on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with her husband of 66 years, Stuart, by her side.

Joyce was born in Richmond, Virginia and was the daughter of Blanche and Clinton Brooks. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Suffolk. Her loves were family, cooking, traveling and the beach.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Glenn and Charlotte Woolcott and Tracy and Mike Mounie; her grandchildren, Tyler Woolcott, John Mounie and Daniel Mounie; and her brother, Clinton Brooks and his wife, Marcia.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Suffolk, Va., on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. Place of interment will be held in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Suffolk at 237 N. Main Street, Suffolk, Va. 23434. Please respect the need for social distancing and masks. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
, Suffolk, Virginia
Nov
20
Service
12:30p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Suffolk, Virginia
Nov
20
Interment
2:00p.m.
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
