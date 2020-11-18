LOGAN, Carolyn Jane Hambrick, 85, of Disputanta, Va., formerly of Blackstone, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert M. Logan. Carolyn is survived by two sons, Terry Green (Mary Beth) and George Green Sr. (Anne), all of Blackstone; five stepchildren, Debbie Ogden, Johnnie Logan, Lisa DiMarco, Donald Logan and Susan Logan; eight additional stepchildren, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Va. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.