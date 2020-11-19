Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Grace Ann Poe
POE, Grace Ann, 88, of Henrico County, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the widow of the late James Allan Poe. Mrs. Poe was a child care provider for more than 10 years and later provided senior care. Survivors include her two sons, Mark Poe and Brian Poe (Angel); and two grandchildren, Ava and Aiden Poe. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
