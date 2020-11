KURUP, Dr. Manikoth G., passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Kanjuli Vasanthy Kurup; his children, Rajesh (m. Nina), Ramesh (m. Jaya) and Ranjitha (m. Alan); and his grandchildren, Priya, Shala and Rohan. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed More.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.