JONES, Floyd Richard, 72, a native of Chesterfield County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Rome, Georgia, after a brief illness. He was a 1967 graduate of Carver High School in Chesterfield, County, Virginia and served in both the United States Marines Corps and the United States Army. He was a Vietnam veteran. Floyd was the oldest child of Madeline Flournoy Jones (deceased) and James Richard Jones (deceased). He is survived by one son, Floyd R. "FJ" Jones II (Laura); two brothers, Carl R. Jones (Hilda), Norman L. Jones (Allanah); one sister, Diane B. Jordan (Charlie); two nieces, one nephew, two grandsons, one great-nephew, two great-nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 3 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. After the memorial service in the chapel, an outdoor committal service will follow and all family and friends are allowed. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required to enter the chapel and only 25 family and friends will be allowed inside. The family can be contacted at 804-275-1044.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.