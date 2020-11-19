CAPERTON, Barbro Andersdotter Oxehufwud, born December 11, 1927, died November 16, 2020.
Barbro was born in New York, New York, as the first person in her family to be born in the United States to parents, Anders Gustav Fredrik Oxehufwud and Thyra Augusta Bernadina Isberg Oxehufwud Alexanderson, who were Swedish Immigrants.
She was a graduate of Greenbrier College for Women, Lewisburg, W.Va., where she became friends with Mary Gat Caperton. At a wedding at The Greenbrier, Barbro met Mary Gat's brother, Austin. They became engaged shortly thereafter and were married June 24, 1950, in Mountain Lakes, N.J. and settled in Slab Fork, W.Va., where Austin worked and became President of Slab Fork Coal Company. Their five children, Austin, Hugh, John, Adam and Mary Clay, were born during their Slab Fork years and later raised at Glade Springs, the resort community developed by Slab Fork Coal Company.
Barbro was not only a full time, incredible mother, her input was significant in the planning and development of the original Glade Springs. After their children were grown, Austin and Barbro moved to Richmond, Va., in 1983, where she lived for the rest of her life.
Barbro now rejoins her husband, Samuel Austin Caperton Jr.; her parents, Anders Oxehufwud and Thyra Alexanderson; and her brother, Nils Oxehufwud.
She is survived by her sister, Elisabeth Oxehufwud Smith; her children, S. Austin Caperton III (Brenda, deceased), Hugh Mason Caperton Sr. (Kathy), John Alexander Caperton Sr. (Lisa), Adam Anders Caperton (Stephanie) and Clay Caperton Reynolds (Randy); her grandchildren, Hugh Mason Caperton Jr. (Kate), Samuel Austin Caperton IV (Melissa), Mason Alexander Caperton (Trevy), Julia Austin Caperton Vukaj (Nik), John Alexander Caperton Jr. (Hannah), Katherine Preston Caperton and Adam Caperton Reynolds; four great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Barbro was a Senior Campaign Associate for United Way Services of Richmond and an active member of the Care and Concern Committee at First Presbyterian Church, Richmond, serving as a Stephens Minister for many years. She is remembered fondly by many as the kind, elegant lady who at 91 was still driving her beloved white Saab (in keeping with her Swedish roots) to Westminster Canterbury and Cedarfield to administer prayers and communion to what she referred to as "her elderly shut-ins." Barbro was an avid gardener, gourmet cook and consummate hostess. She was gifted at knitting, skilled at needlepoint, an expert seamstress and she had an impeccable eye for art and design. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother and adored grandmother. She will be greatly missed but her family and friends are forever grateful to have had her in their lives for almost 93 years.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glade Community Church, Daniels, W.Va. A private family ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Beckley Presbyterian Church, Beckley, W.Va. All are welcome to join the family for the interment in Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley, W.Va. immediately following the church service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbro's honor may be made to The First Presbyterian Church Care and Concern Ministry Team in Richmond, Va.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required upon mandate by the governor of West Virginia. The service will be livestreamed through the Beckley Presbyterian Church Facebook page.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.