MORRIS, Floyd E., 75, of Highland Springs, departed this life on November 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rose Minor Morris; three daughters, Tracey and Donna Morris and Victoria Minor; son, Antonio Minor; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020. Interment Washington Memorial Park.