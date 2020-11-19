Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur Clay Daniel
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
DANIEL, Arthur Clay, 88, of McKenney, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Herman and Viola Daniel; and was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. He retired from Firestone Synthetic Fibers after 37 years.

Mr. Daniel is survived by his wife, Evelyn Daniel; daughter, Sheila Daniel; three sons, Arthur Clay "Artie" Daniel Jr., David Lee Daniel and Stephen West Daniel; three grandchildren, Ashley Daniel, Lisa Gillam and Dana Gill; seven great-grandchildren, David Stephens, Kelsey Elmore, Claire Elmore, Hayley Gill, Taylor Gill, Nicholas Gillam and Addison Gillam; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at Concord United Methodist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Old Hickory Volunteer Fire Department, 25813 Courthouse Rd., Stony Creek, Virginia 23882.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.