ROSENBLOOM, Mark Howard, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rosenbloom; and son, Michael W. Rosenbloom. He is survived by his mother, Irma Rosenbloom; brother, Steve Rosenbloom (Donna); daughters, Lynn Bowman and Jacqui Newitt (Glenn); grandchildren, Trinity, Ty and Kevin. Mark worked for his dad early in life at Campus Modes and was the co-owner of West Home Health Care for 30 years. He loved live music, the Jets, Yankees and went to all Broadway plays in Richmond. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and was a member of the Richmond Bridge Association, where he was a Sapphire Life Master. Mark loved life, his family, friends, Myrtle Beach and backgammon. He made new friends everywhere he went. He was loved. The family will received friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Live streaming of the service can be accessed from the obituary page at blileys.com
. Click on triubte wall for link.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.