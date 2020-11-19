PAYNE, Ernest Edgar, 95, of Colonial Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville on July 7, 1925, to the late Manice E. and Nora Bibb Payne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Payne; and his six siblings. He is survived by his children, Philip Steven Payne (Mary Ruth) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Laura Payne Ballard (Charles) of North Chesterfield and Nancy Payne VanFossen (Robert) of Richmond; grandchildren, Alan Shaw (Tiffany), Holly Withers (Thornton), Paul Ballard and Alison Beatty (Brett); great-grandchildren, Benjamin Thompson, Henry Thompson, Lauren Thompson, Allison Shaw, Grant Shaw, Wyatt Shaw, Meredith Shaw, Clark Beatty and Elanor Beatty. Mr. Payne was an active member at Immanuel Baptist Church since 1957, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. Mr. Payne graduated with a bachelor's from Western Kentucky State, and a master's from William and Mary. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps during WWII in the European theater. He served as the mayor of Colonial Heights from 1979 to 1984 and held a seat on city council from 1975 to 1986. He was an avid woodworker and shop teacher. He loved his children and was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family would like to express appreciation to all those who extended their love and support as well as to the staff at The Crossings at Bon Air. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 620 Lafayette Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.