Dorothy Smith Welch
1921 - 2020
WELCH, Dorothy Smith, born September 26, 1921, died November 12, 2020. Dot was the wife of Joseph J. Welch Jr.; the mother of Jack and Beepsy; and sister of Carla O'Hare. 90 of her 99 years were in Richmond: on Churchill or South of the James. Generous with her time, treasure and advice, Dot served in business, government, her church and her home, always giving and looking her best. A family service will be held post-pandemic at Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Christian Church or your local food bank.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
