PALMORE, Felicia Claire "Fe", 55, of Richmond, passed away on November 5, 2020, in her home with loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her father, John Douglas Palmore. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Roberts Palmore; sister, Angela Palmore Peaco; brother, Gavin Douglas Palmore; and two nieces, Jenna and Alyssa Peaco. She attended VCU and Radford Universities. She was a 10-year employee of Estes Express Lines in the IT department. Fe had a love for history, ancestry and travel. The family would like to say a special thanks to her close friends, Karen Andrews and Andi Liverman for their special care of Fe. Also thanks to her caregivers who helped during the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brain Tumor Research/National Brain Tumor Society, braintumor.org
. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.