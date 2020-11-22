SNEAD, Barbara Hoyle, 84, of Chesterfield, gained her angel wings on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was welcomed through the gates by her parents, Clark and Grace Hoyle; brother, Robert Hoyle; husband, Kyle Leigh Snead; granddaughter, Denise Waters; and grandson, Robert Snead.



Left to celebrate her remarkable life are her children, Gary Snead (Leslie), Ramona Mawyer (Billy) and Charlene Waters (Billy); as well as a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sisters, Betty Newton (Clyde), Rebecca Davis (Gwynn); and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoyle.



Well-loved in life, she will be missed daily after passing. A celebration of her life will be held on a date to be determined.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.