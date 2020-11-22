To all of Martha's family, I loved her so much. She was a pistol. She and I struck up a friendship right away. She could be quite demanding at times. Tho she mellowed some. She sang. She made people laugh. She wasn't Martha unless she was up and dressed and makeup on and hair done. I tried to visit with her every day. I will surely miss her and our visits. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time. Nancy

Nancy November 21, 2020