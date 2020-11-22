PERDUE, Martha Chaffins, died on November 14, 2020. Martha was born November 1, 1947, to Archie M. Chaffins and Katherine T. Chaffins. Though she is gone, her larger-than-life personality and trademark flamboyant style will not be forgotten. Martha entered heaven cocktail in hand, ready to kick up the party a notch or two. All who loved her know she arrived at the pearly gates perfectly styled in her signature zebra and leopard prints. She and the angels are probably laughing while she watches over us, making fun of our "plain boring" clothes, even as she protects us. No one could pull off leopard and zebra print like Martha. Heaven just became a lot more entertaining because Martha brought laughter and fun anywhere she went.
Martha completed both her bachelor's and master's degrees at Virginia Commonwealth University. Martha started teaching straight out of college and continued teaching until her retirement. Teaching was Martha's true calling. She shared her passion for life and learning with the thousands of children she taught over her long career. Her pride was in her school and all of her students, who loved her as she loved them.
Martha had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities, no matter how mundane. Her larger than life personality and laugh were contagious to everyone she met.
Martha is survived by her sons, Christopher Perdue and Preston Perdue; daughters-in-law, Susan Perdue and Stephanie Perdue; brother, David Chaffins; sister-in-law, Anne Chaffins; and grandchildren, Erik Perdue, Spencer Perdue, Avery Perdue, Archer Perdue and Hayden Perdue. The family would like to extend their heart felt thanks to Bonnie and Ricky Anderson, Cathie Simpson and all the nurses at the Laurels of Bon Air for all their care and compassion.
A private service will be held for Martha at All Saints Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
