LEWIS, Jennie Lee Septer, 90, of Bon Air, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. She was born to the late Charles and Jennie Septer on November 22, 1929, in Wheeling, West Virginia. Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ben. She is survived by her three children, Jennie L. Dove (Milt), Dr. Kathryn L. Catina (Joe) and Lt. Colonel (retired) Blane Benjamin Lewis (Terrie); five grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Williams, Michael Catina and Joyce and Kathryn Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Benjamin Williams. The family would like to thank the staff of the Haven at Brandermill Woods and Crater Hospice for their compassion and care during Jennie's illness. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.