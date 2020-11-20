ANDERSON, Richard J. "RJ", departed this life on November 9, 2020, He was born April 6, 1998. He is survived by father, Richard H. Anderson (Felicia Anderson, stepmother); mother, Tanaguil Mosby (Shawn Mosby, stepfather); Toni Anderson, stepmother; siblings, Tyanne, Hosea, Ladonna, Leigha Anderson, Klan, Shawn Jr.; grandparents, Richard and Shirley Anderson, Pamela Johnson, Raynard Davis; great-grandma, Iris Mcgilvary; uncle and aunts, Jason Anderson, Clayborn Snead Jr., Williammesha Hill, William Hill III, Andrea Richardson Singletary, Mason Mcgilvary, Tommy Anderson, Tootsie; cousins, Taketa Anderson, Kensell Anderson; great-uncle and aunt, Ira Lewis Jr. and Celestine Grains; and a host of family and freinds.
John 5:28, 29.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.