Richard J. "Rj" Anderson
ANDERSON, Richard J. "RJ", departed this life on November 9, 2020, He was born April 6, 1998. He is survived by father, Richard H. Anderson (Felicia Anderson, stepmother); mother, Tanaguil Mosby (Shawn Mosby, stepfather); Toni Anderson, stepmother; siblings, Tyanne, Hosea, Ladonna, Leigha Anderson, Klan, Shawn Jr.; grandparents, Richard and Shirley Anderson, Pamela Johnson, Raynard Davis; great-grandma, Iris Mcgilvary; uncle and aunts, Jason Anderson, Clayborn Snead Jr., Williammesha Hill, William Hill III, Andrea Richardson Singletary, Mason Mcgilvary, Tommy Anderson, Tootsie; cousins, Taketa Anderson, Kensell Anderson; great-uncle and aunt, Ira Lewis Jr. and Celestine Grains; and a host of family and freinds.

John 5:28, 29.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.
