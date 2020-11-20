FORD, Priscilla, On Friday, November 13, 2020, Priscilla Ford passed into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior at age 90 at her home in Midlothian, Va., surrounded by loving family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and is survived by her five children and their spouses, the Rev. Dr. F. Peter Ford Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Beirut, Lebanon, Marybeth Ford Falat and her husband, Jerry, of Stockton, Calif., Debbi Ford Hetrick and her husband, Rob, of Midlothian, Va., Jonathan Ford and his wife, Reyna, of Richmond, Va. and Timothy Ford and his wife, Pamela, of Calcutta, Ohio. Her family also includes 16 grandchildren and 10 great-granchildren.



Born Priscilla Ann Stultz in Westbrook, Maine, in 1930, she was Salutatorian at Westbrook High School and attended Westbrook Teacher's College. She married Peter Ford of Leonia, N.J., in 1951. After raising a family, Priscilla and Peter followed God's call to missions work in the Philippines, where they served at Faith Academy, a school for children of missionaries, for 18 years. Following Peter's death in 1995, she settled in Richmond.



Priscilla had great zeal for her faith and was a strong prayer warrior. A gifted musician, she will be missed by those who worshipped with her at Grace Gospel Chapel, Midlothian, Va., where she played piano.



She will be remembered for her strong faith, her bright smile, her easy laugh and her delightful Maine accent. Her life's verse was Nahum 1:7, "The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in him."



A memorial service will be held at Richmond Christian Fellowship, 4424 Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235 on Friday, November 20. Family visitation from 1 to 2:45 p.m., service at 3 p.m.



Gifts may be sent to Christian Missions in Many Lands (CMML), Box 13, Spring Lake, N.J. 07762.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.