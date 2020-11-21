WYATT, Norman L., Jr., went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. He was born May 23, 1949, and lived his life in the same field where he grew up as a child. He was preceded in death by his childhood love and wife, Claudene Wyatt; and sons, Norman L. Wyatt III and Billy Barham; his parents, a brother and a sister. He is survived by his son, Kevin Wyatt (Randi and family); his daughter-in-law, Christy Barham; and two grandsons. He was a Vietnam veteran, a loving husband, a brick mason for his career and a wonderful father who loved fishing, cartoons and most importantly his family, whom he would do anything for. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., in Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASK, Childhood Cancer Foundation, 5211 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.