BUMPASS, Dorothy Mae, 67, joined her family and found peace with our Lord on November 11, 2020. A great lover of animals, she welcomed many of them in need. They, and her friends, will miss her dearly. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Charles); and was blessed with very caring and generous neighbors. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.