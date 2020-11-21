FARMER, Vivian Viola Mickens, departed this life November 12, 2020. Casting love beams all around her, God's love was a beacon causing an inner glow and flow to dispel her excruciating pain on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MCV...lifting her up into Heaven above to rest, for she was the best. Deaconess Vivian Viola Mickens Farmer (91) was born into Gravel Hill Baptist Church community on December 24, 1928, to the Late Henry (Clara Jones) Mickens. She was the 12th of 12 siblings (D). She was baptized at GHBC and enjoyed attending Sunday school and her beloved BYPU with cousin Daisy and Louise serving as mentors. She graduated from Hickory Hill High School in 1946 and married to the "love of her life," Allen Major Farmer Jr. To this holy union, 14 children devoted were born, Deaconess Dr. Sandra F. Baugh (Deacon Haywie Jr. (D)), Edward (Ethel/D), Bernice/D (Cally III), Barbara/D (Keystone), Larry (Pearl), Roy (Harriet), Judy (Ben)/(Scott)/D, Oliver Eugene, Clara Elizabeth, Don Brewster, Angela (Anthony), Michael Anthony (D), Kevin Donnell, Irvin (Rose); 30 grands, 33 great-grands and eight great-great-grands. Moma also leaves to cherish her memory one sister-in-law (Gladys); devoted nieces/nephews, Boo, Scoot Man, Nutsie, of Chicago; devoted nieces/nephews, Patsy, Bubba, Blenda, Sheila, etc. of Richmond, Richard Jr. (S.C.), Bobby (Ohio), Billy, Kevin and Kevin (Calif.); great-nephews; and devoted cousins and friends, Deaconess Beulah Blake, Mrs. Clarice Lawson Carter, Trustee Barbara Fleming, FGHBCC Jean R. Scott, Mr. Joe Gurley, Ms. Pat Dickson, Mrs. Brenda Simms and of course First Lady of GHBC Deaconess Mary Jones. Grandma Vivian was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking holiday treats: birthdays, Easter, Christmas fruitcakes, cupcakes, grands school parties and more. She 'cheffed' at Larry's Restaurant and ran the cash register at Roy's auto shop, both in Northside. Moma volunteered in Richmond Public Schools, served as the PTA President at Blackwell Elementary School. She also served on the Usher/Deaconess Boards at GHBC working as greeting card chairperson for years. She loved multiplying her green indoor forest by cutting, snipping, propagating, etc., as well as preparing delicioso fresh veggies straight from her garden. In addition, Moma adored mini cruises to the Tanger Islands Spirit of Norfolk and the D.C. Dandy Luncheon Excursion. Her itinerary also included visits to D.C, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, New York City, New Jersey, Georgia, Illiniois, etc., via car, bus, van and jet, as well as living with hubby and four to six kids at Newton Place and 2212 11th St. NW in D.C. for several years. A public viewing will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, (804) 232-3874. Graveside service will be held at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Rd., Richmond Va. 23225, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. No repast (C19). Memorial tributes and expressions may be donated to GHBC. Trillions of thanks to the staff at Mimms Funeral Home. Our loving God is our rock of rocks in all seasons (Psalm 18:2 & Ecclesiastes 3:1-8).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.