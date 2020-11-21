Menu
Phillip Luther Mayo
MAYO, Phillip Luther, formerly of Richmond, died November 16, 2020, at his New Canton, Va. residence. He was born December 31, 1942, son of the late Virginia and Willie E. Mayo Jr. of Buckingham County, Va. A graveside service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, November 21, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, at 155 Duncan Store Rd., in Columbia, Va. Reid's Funeral Home of Dillwyn is in charge of the service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
