WRIGHT, Howard, Jr., "Huck-a-Buck," departed this life November 18, 2020. He is survived by his son, Eric Richardson Sr. (Kimberly); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a devoted nephew, Larry Wright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.