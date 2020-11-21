Menu
Howard Wright Jr.
WRIGHT, Howard, Jr., "Huck-a-Buck," departed this life November 18, 2020. He is survived by his son, Eric Richardson Sr. (Kimberly); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a devoted nephew, Larry Wright; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
November 21, 2020