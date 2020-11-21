ANGELY, Charles Francis "Charlie", 82, of Richmond, passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Geraldine Womack Angely; parents, Vincent and Elvina Angely (Nonni and Nonno); and brother, Albert Angely. He is survived by his sons, David Angely (Sarah Hubbs) and Vincent Angely; and grandchildren, Ashlyn and Aiden Angely. He grew up in Richmond, Va., where he attended Benedictine College Preparatory. Charlie joined the Army National Guard but he was activated with the 111th ARTILLERY BATTALION. After meeting Geraldine in 1963 while helping her carry in the groceries that she had dropped, they began their love story. They married in June 1966, and remained in the Richmond and Goochland area. Charles worked at DuPont for 51 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife. He was an active member of the Giuseppe Verdi Lodge #315. He enjoyed spending his free time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to March of Dimes, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.