HOPKINS, The Rev. Lois C., 77, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest November 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved sons, Donnell Hopkins (Tracy) and Gregory Hopkins (Lavinia); grandsons, Bryson Hopkins, Miles Hopkins, Kevin Joshua Robinson, Lauren Robinson, Houston Hopkins, Austin James Hopkins; sister, Reverend Shirley Wilkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. Funeral service will be private.