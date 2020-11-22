SHADWELL, Lemuel Ray "Buddy", III, 69, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by many family members. He was predeceased by his parents, L. Ray Shadwell Jr. and Mildred Currie Shadwell. He is survived by his sister, Gena Shadwell; brother, Arthur E. Shadwell of Naples, Fla.; nephews, Brantly Perry and Adam Perry; nieces, Currie Woznick (Eric), Delaney Perry, E. April Burrows; great-nephews, Connor, Domonic, Ethan Clement, Nicholas Perry; and great-niece, Vyktoria Clement. "Buddy" graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and the University of Richmond. He worked as an administrator for St. Luke's Hospital before becoming a computer analyst for Henrico County, retiring 12 years ago. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. "Buddy" was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. He was actively involved in helping to support and educate them. He organized and did all of the "fun" activities with them, taking them fishing on the upper James River, trout fishing in the mountains and hosting sleepovers and pizza parties for them and their friends. He helped finance their educations and housing, including living with him. "Buddy" loved his parents' place on Gwynn's Island and grandparents' place on the Potomac in the Northern Neck. He loved nature and enjoyed fishing, crabbing, skiing, scuba diving, canoeing and hunting! He enjoyed listening to and telling ghost stories around a bonfire. Not only was "Buddy" extremely generous with his family, but made continuous contributions to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henrico Police and Fire Departments. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, at Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m. Contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henrico Police Department or Henrico Fire Department.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.