GRUBBS, Robert Floy, 70, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Floy Grubbs. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rainelle Whitt Grubbs; mother, Ernestine Gunter Grubbs; brother, Mike Grubbs (Donna); niece, Shelby Wren Grubbs; uncle, L.C. Gunter (Donna); brother-in-law, Dave Whitt (Ruth); nephew, David Whitt (Tina); niece, Laura Whitt Pike (Ted); great-nieces and nephew, Spencer and Davia Whitt and Arianna Rainelle Pike; and several cousins. Robert worked at Honeywell for 37 years and retired in 2010. He enjoyed painting figurines and die cast airplanes. Services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.