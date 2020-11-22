FINE, Mrs. Sonia "Sunnie" Friedlander, February 8, 1929 - November 13, 2020. Sonia "Sunnie" Friedlander Fine passed away Friday, November 13, at the age of 91, after a brief illness. Born in Bronx, N.Y., to Victor and Hilda Friedlander, "Sunnie" was one of six children with brothers and sisters, Daniel, Emil, Norma, Henie and William. Sunnie attended James Monroe High School and the School of Industrial Arts. She worked at Macy's until she met and married Myron "Mike" Fine. They moved to Richmond, Va. in 1950 and opened Fine Brother's Supermarket. They had three children and were married for almost 30 years. She spent time playing duplicate bridge and was a Life Master, loved watching New York Yankees baseball games and owned and operated Virginia Table Pad Company for over 35 years. Sunnie was always quick-witted and never hesitated to say what she thought. She made us all laugh with her antics and "Sunnie-isms." Not only was she a mother to her own children, many of their cousins and friends would call her their "second mom." Sunnie is survived by her children, Steve Fine (Lezlie), Larry Fine and Jody Fine Korman (Dale Talley); grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) and Liza Fine, David Fine and Max (Amanda) and Hillary Korman; and great-grandson, Miles Korman; also William (Sally), Emil (Rita) and Norma; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was welcomed to heaven by her mother, Hilda; sister, Henie; and brother, Danny. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.