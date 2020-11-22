HOLT, Jean Phipps, 93, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was born in West Virginia on March 3, 1927, to the late Ace and Daisy Phipps. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her husband, James Woodrow Holt; her three children, Sharon Renae, Shawn Timothy and James Lyall; and sister, Pearl Phipps Grieve. She is survived by her sister, June Breeden and her husband, Tom; nephews, Mike Grieve and Mark Monger; niece, Kim Clark; and very special friend, Jodi Lynn Barth. Earlier in her life, Jean traveled extensively, making many longterm friendships which she cherished and maintained throughout her life. Jean was a longtime employee of Friedman Marks and later, the owner and operator of Ashland Greenhouses. She was also employed by Pleasants Hardware, where she retired at the age of 89. Flowers and birds were her passion, along with sewing. She was an excellent seamstress and won several blue ribbons at the Virginia State Fair. Jean was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she enjoyed studying God's word with her "Love One Another" Bible study class. Arrangements are being handled by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service. As Jean requested, there will be no service, and burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237.