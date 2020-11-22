Menu
Benny W. Gray Sr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
GRAY, Mr. Benny W., Sr., passed away on October 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou; two children, Belinda and Benny Jr.; his stepson, Johnny. He was preceded by his sister, Ruby; a sister, Jessie; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Benny's favorite thing to do was ride his Harley. Mr. Gray's service will be held at Falling Creek Baptist Church, 4701 Turner Road, Richmond, Va. 23234, on November 29, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Service
Falling Creek Baptist Church
4701 Turner Road, Richmond, Virginia
