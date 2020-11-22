ISLER, Larry Mace, departed this life on October 29, 2020, weeks after suffering a massive stroke. He was born on May 13, 1951, in Washington, D.C. His roots go back to Spotsylvania County, where he grew up and graduated high school. He was quite proficient in high school sports. His foster parents were Curtis and Grace Hart. After high school, he attended the following schools of higher learning: JSRCC, VUU and UOPX. Eventually, he pursued a career in Respiratory Therapy, working at various hospitals on east and west coasts. While in Richmond, he created and coached the Del-Five youth track club for several years. In fact, youth track coaching and physical fitness became his life long dedication. At a certain point he got the acting bug and moved to the west coast, eventually joining SAG/AFTRA, which enabled him to secure walk on roles in TV and films. Truly a man of distinction. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; stepdaughter and her son, DeAndra and Jahmai; brothers, Michael (Balto.), Lonnie (Va.), Kenneth (D.C.) and Johnny; sister-in-law, Genevieve; nieces, Quinn (Odenton), Brenda and Carolyn (Spotsylvania); nephew, Michael A.; great-niece and nephew, Jacoby and Jada (Odenton); cousins, Tommy and Keean (Va.); and a host of friends. Final resting place will be the Hart/Moss cemetery in Spotsylvania County. He was much loved and won't be forgotten. [email protected]
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.