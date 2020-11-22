Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa "Terry" Beistel
BEISTEL, Theresa "Terry", 69, of Midlothian, became an Angel on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cecilia Perry. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Eric Beistel; two sons, Kenny and Troy; her aunt, Mary Balsinger; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Terry was the best damn Bopper on the East Coast. She was the founder and president of the Virginia Bop Club, secretary of the National Bop Association and traveled the country enjoying different dance functions. She loved Disney World and visited many, many times. A private viewing will be held by the family and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.