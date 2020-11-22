BUTLER, Georgia "Bitty" Cole, 90, of Midlothian, passed away on November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Haley and Eleanor Cole; and grandson, Robert Stuart Butler III. She is survived by her sons, Robert Butler (Amy) and Daniel Butler; granddaughter, Laura Butler; brother, Haley Cole; sister, Marie Cole Justis; and lifelong friend, Sonny Sneed; and many other loving family and friends. A private memorial ceremony will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joyful Seniors at Bethlehem Baptist Church, www.bbcmidlo.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.