David Whitman
WHITMAN, David, It's with deep sadness the family announces the passing of David (Dave) Whitman, 59, on November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jessie Whitman; and brother, Thomas Whitman. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl; son, Travis; in-laws, Mary and Ray Johns; sister, Diane; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; also his fur babies, Doodlebug and Woodrow. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
