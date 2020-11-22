Menu
Marvin Wayne Staughton
STAUGHTON, Marvin Wayne, 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2020. He was a 1982 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and former employee of A.H. Robins and Chartwells at Randolph-Macon College.

Marvin was a sweet, gentle soul with a big ole heart, who always saw the good in everyone. A loving son, brother and uncle, he was preceded in death by his father, Neville M. Staughton Jr.; and his mother, Jeannine Dance Staughton.

Marvin is survived by his brother, Darrell Staughton; and sister, Karen McNamara (Gary); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. An avid sports fan with an ear for music, it should be noted that he could play the heck out of a guitar.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marvin may be made to Hanover Fire EMS Station 7, 7161 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
