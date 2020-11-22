JENKINS, Thomas "Tom" S., was born in Fredericksburg, Va., on November 15, 1939. He passed due to heart failure on November 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Jenkins; daughter, Lynn Jenkins Woods (Michael); sister, Shirley Wood (Samuel); granddaughters, Heather Snyder (Jake), Megan Farmer (Peyton); grandson, Cameron Woods; and newly-born great-granddaughter, Olivia Lee Snyder. Thomas is reunited with his son, Cameron Bryant Jenkins in Heaven. Thomas was loved and known for many things. He was a lover of antiques and history. He was always there to put a smile on your face with a funny-witty joke. A social butterfly who knew no stranger. While he was unable to take his great-granddaughter riding in the snow, we know he will be there in spirit for her first snow ride! Thomas loved his wife and family dearly. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.