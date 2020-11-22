Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carroll E. Lively
LIVELY, Carroll E., departed this life November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy C. Lively; sons, Russell D. Carr and Wayne C. Lively; sister, Vivian Wilson; and brother, Robert B. Lively. He is survived by three nephews, Maurice "Randy" Wilson (Donna), Robert K. Lively (Gloria) and a devoted, Marvin E. Lively; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended Howlett and Hamlette families and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service and interment is private, however, you may view via www.mimmsfuneralhome.com at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 22, 2020