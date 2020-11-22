MARGIOTTA, Merida (Cookie), died Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home. She was born in New York, N.Y. to Clyde T. and Merida Cox. Cookie is survived by two daughters, Caroline Strecker (nee Bush) (Kevin) of Richmond, Va. and Betsy Justis (nee Bush) (Henry) of Virginia Beach, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Margiotta. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Va., on December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.