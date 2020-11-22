Menu
Merida Margiotta
MARGIOTTA, Merida (Cookie), died Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home. She was born in New York, N.Y. to Clyde T. and Merida Cox. Cookie is survived by two daughters, Caroline Strecker (nee Bush) (Kevin) of Richmond, Va. and Betsy Justis (nee Bush) (Henry) of Virginia Beach, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Margiotta. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Va., on December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
, Norfolk, Virginia
