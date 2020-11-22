OLIVE, Mrs. Mary Corinne, 103, of Orlando, Fla., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Herman Olive; parents, Augustus "Gus" and Josephine Bass Gregory; siblings, Henry Irvin Gregory, Lloyd Edison Gregory and Martha Kathleen Gregory; children, Robert Gregory Olive and Nancy Ann Olive; great-grandchild, Meiomi Olive. Corinne is survived by her children, Mary Katherine Noel (Jimmy) and Susan Ann Olive; grandchildren, Justin Noel (Krissy), Joel Olive (Michelle), Chris Olive (Ashley), Brian Noel (Katherine), Wes Olive (Kelly), David Noel (Kelly), Anthony Bucci (Nicole) and Paul Bucci; great-grandchildren, Corinne Noel, Christian Noel, Liam Olive, Kendall Noel, Channing Noel, Bennett Olive, Sawyer Olive, Madeline Noel, Jack Olive, Kate Noel, Ryder Olive, Benjamin Noel, Tucker Noel, Lucas Noel and John Bucci. Corinne was born in Round Lake, Fla., on December 6, 1916. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class at the young age of 16. After a career spent working in Parks and Recreation for Winter Park, Fla., Corinne spent her days in church, taking care of her father and enjoying time with her friends and family. Corinne was an active member of every church she attended, including both Edgewood Baptist and Audubon Park Covenant Church, where she held leadership roles. She was an accomplished pianist and spoons player, spending many holidays playing the piano during family gatherings. She was beloved by all who met her and especially by those who are lucky enough to be able to call her friend, Mom, Nana, Gammie and CEO of the family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who have lifted her up in prayer, the Bailey family, Carmen Bucci and to the wonderful staff of Our Lady of Hope. Due to COVID-19, a virtual private service for family will be held with plans for a memorial service to occur at a date in the future when it will be safe to gather. In lieu of funeral services, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Audubon Park Covenant Church through their website, https://www.covchurchgiving.com/c-173-audubon-park-covenant-church-orlando-fl.aspx
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.