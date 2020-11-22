Menu
Juanita Seward Coleman
1930 - 2020
COLEMAN, Mrs. Juanita Seward, 90, of Bon Air, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the widow of Rev. C. Linwood Coleman and a beloved sister, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She was a retired teacher after nearly 20 years in Chesterfield County. Services are private. Online condolences may be made at WoodyFuneral HomeHuguenot.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Air Christian Church or FeedMore.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
