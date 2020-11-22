Menu
Gerald Patrick LaPorta
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
LAPORTA, Gerald Patrick, Gerald "Ricky" went to sleep on November 17, 2020, and left to walk with the angels. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 50 years, Monika LaPorta; his daughters, Donna, Michelle and Christine (Jeremy); his nine grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. Born in Hoboken N.J. in 1932, his stories, life experiences and witty jokes will be missed. Rest in peace Opa, Ricky, Gerald, Poppy.

Due to COVID-19, no immediate services are planned. If you wish, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
