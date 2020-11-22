BARDEN, Robert James, 85, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. Bobby served in the Air Force as a cryptographer operator and retired from Bellwood Defense General Supply after 33 years of service. He is survived by his two sisters, Frances (Sonny) B. Beales and Nancy B. Combs; two brothers, Ray (Chris) Barden and Roy (Pat) S. Barden Sr.; and several loving nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Richard A. and Mildred Lee Barden; sister, Barbara Ann Barden; and three brothers, Charles E. Barden, Richard L. Barden and William A. Barden. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with his graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 22110 Genito Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Assisted Living for their continued care of Bobby. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or your favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.