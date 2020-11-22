FOLEY, Peggy O'Brien, age 87, of Ashburn, passed away on November 16, 2020. A native of Boston, Massachusetts and resident of Richmond for 32 years, she retired from AASA, The School Superintendents Association, in 1988 after 30 years in public education administration and advocacy. Beloved wife of 20 years of the late Edward Thomas Foley. Cherished sister of the late Rita O'Brien Brown. Loving aunt of Lynn A. Wassyng and husband Eric, Debra B. Contreras and husband, Ricardo, James Kenneth Brown and wife, Barbara and Craig Alan Brown and wife, BJ. She is also survived by three stepsons, Edward and wife, Leigh, Michael and wife, Cynthia, Robert and wife, Amy; and sister-in-law, Joan H. O'Brien, wife of the late Eugene T. O'Brien; as well as a host of many loving nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond. The Reverend Michael Renninger will preside. Private burial to follow in Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Greater Richmond Arc, SOAR365, 3600 Sanders Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 or https://www.soar365.org/donate-now
. Arrangements by Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.