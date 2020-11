HOUSE, Edward Charles, departed this life November 19, 2020. Edward leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sheila; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be Monday, November 23, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Forest Lawn Cemetery at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.