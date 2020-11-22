Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Pudlo Wilberger
WILBERGER, Helen Pudlo, 92, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a retired employee of AT&T. She was preceded in death by her life companion of 40 years, John G. Durrett; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Wilberger; and is survived by three sons, Winston Thomas Wilberger, John Lewis Wilberger (Mary Lee) and James Calvin Wilberger (Wanda); five grandchildren, Winky, Angela, Douglas, Joshua and Jacob; and five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Paul, Jack, Waylon and Maeleigh. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Nov
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.