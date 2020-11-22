Menu
Rosella Stansfield Kendall
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
KENDALL, Mrs. Rosella Stansfield, passed away on November 18, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 31, 1943 to the late Charles B. Stansfield and Meta O. Stansfield. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol S. Armentrout. She is survived by four children: sons, Ronald, Christopher and William; and daughter, Stacy. She adored her grandchildren, the "apples of her eye," Hillary, Hannah, Benjamin, Claire, Chloe and Sophie; and one great-grandchild, Richard. She also leaves behind three brothers, Charles of Winchester, Va., Irl of Waynesboro, Va. and James of Chesterfield, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
